Down Announce 2013 Tour Dates

New Orleans-based supergroup Down have announced a run of live dates for early 2013. The trek, which has been dubbed the "Weed and Speed Tour," will kick off New Year's Day in Houston, Texas, and featured Warbeast on support. Get the full list of dates below.

Down recently released Down IV Part I, the first of four planned EPs set to be released in the coming years.

For an exclusive video interview with the band detailing the idea behind doing EPs over an album, head here.

Down 2013 Tour Dates: