Down Announce Seven-Date Headline Tour in May

Down have announced that they'll perform a handful of headline dates in May.

The tour, which will start May 23 in Birmingham, Alabama, will visit seven cities in the Southeast (including Baltimore's Maryland Deathfest) and wrap up with a May 31 hometown show in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale to the general public February 16 and include VIP packages with opportunities to meet the band and hang out at soundcheck.

Down will be touring in support of their latest release, Down IV Part I. The six-song EP will be released on vinyl February 26 by Down Records/ADA.

For more information about the tour and more, visit DOWN-NOLA.com.

DOWN TOUR DATES: