DragonForce Announce Departure of Singer ZP Theart

DragonForce have split with lead singer ZP Theart. The band issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“It is with great regret that DragonForce announce a parting of the ways with singer ZP Theart. This is due to insurmountable differences of musical opinion but the rest of the band sincerely wishes ZP great success with his future projects.”

While the creative core members have begun writing the fifth album, they have also started a worldwide search for a new vocalist. “We are looking for a powerful, melodic singer to write a new chapter of DragonForce with us," said guitarist Herman Li.

Anyone wishing to audition for the vacant position should apply following the instructions at this web address dragonforce.com/audition.