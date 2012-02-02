DragonForce Announce Details of New Album

London's DragonForce have announced an April 17 release date for their upcoming new album, The Power Within. The cover art for the album has also been unveiled, along with the track listing, both of which you can check out below.

The Power Within marks the band's first album with new singer Marc Hudson, who replaced ZP Theart upon his departure in 2010.

"The last two years have been the most fun we ever had making an album," said guitarist Herman Li. "Through writing, jamming and touring together, we have built this incredible energy and it has been fully captured on the new album."

The band also claim that they've reached new heights in speed on The Power Within, writing their fastest song yet.

"This time around we’ve really brought our metal side to the surface and made some of the best music of our career," said Li. "From the fastest song we’ve ever recorded to the slower songs, and some things you would never expect from us, this is by far the most diverse DragonForce album yet."

The Power Within Track Listing: