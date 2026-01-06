With Electro-Harmonix pedals from just $53.95 at Sweetwater, it's time to kick off 2026 with a proper tone upgrade for your 'board

If you’re looking for a reason to treat yourself at the start of 2026, Sweetwater just handed you the perfect excuse: a blowout sale on a vast quantity of Electro-Harmonix pedals. Seriously, this sale has that’s got me double-checking my calendar, I would've thought it was Black Friday!

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to finally nail that Gilmour fuzz, add some lush chorus shimmer, or just get weird with loops, there’s something here for every pedal head.

Electro-Harmonix Pedal Sale: View at Sweetwater

Sweeater is kicking off the year with epic price drops on a range of EHX pedals. From legendary fuzzes to popular reverbs, loopers, and even synth pedals, now is the time to fully revamp your pedalboard ahead of this year's upcoming gigs!

Let’s start with my favorite EHX pedal, the Big Muff Pi. This fuzz box is the secret sauce behind countless classic riffs, from Smashing Pumpkins to Pink Floyd. Right now, you can snag a Big Muff for only $70.79.

For the uninitiated, this pedal isn’t raw gain; it has sustain for days, a creamy midrange, and a smooth bass. If your board is missing a Muff, now’s the time to fix that.

Chasing that ‘80s chorus swirl? The Small Clone is also on sale, and this is the pedal that made Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” so hauntingly lush. Plug in, hit the switch, and you’ll be swimming in liquid chorus tones that range from subtle shimmer to full-on seasick warble. Right now, you can bag one for only $69.55.

Next, I need to shout out the Electro-Harmonix C9 Organ Machine. The C9 transforms your guitar into nine classic organ and keyboard sounds, from fat, swirling Hammond tones to punchy transistor organ vibes. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vintage organ flavor to your rig without lugging a Leslie to rehearsal, the C9 is your ticket. It's currently down to $207.60.

Of course, Sweetwater’s deals won’t last forever, so if you’ve been eyeing an EHX pedal, now’s the time to make your move. New year, new sounds, and all that. Why not kick off 2026 with a little sonic inspiration?