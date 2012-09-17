Dragonforce Premiere "Seasons" Music Video

British speed metal band Dragonforce have just premiered the second music video from their new album, The Power Within. Check out the official clip for "Seasons" below.

The Power Within marks the band's fifth studio album and first with new singer Marc Hudson.

The album also marks a transition away from the heavy use of keyboards and back to the band's guitar-based power-metal roots. "With each of our records, we kind of got more extreme in terms of using wacky keyboard noises and strange sounds," guitarist Sam Totman told Guitar World late last year. "But the new one is almost going back to a more straightforward metal style."

The Power Within (buy on iTunes) is out now on Roadrunner Records.