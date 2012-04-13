Dream Theater Announce 2012 Summer Tour Dates

If you missed Dream Theater on their first run of North American dates in support of their new album, A Dramatic Turn of Events, they'll be giving you another chance to catch them on their current touring cycle. You can get all the dates for Dream Theater's 2012 summer tour below.

Beginning with the June 16 date, the band will be joined by Crimson Projekct — which features Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto, Markus Reuter, Julie Slick and Tobias Ralp — who will be playing a set of classic King Crimson songs.

While on a brief break from touring, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci recently stopped by the Guitar Center in New York City to unveil his new TC Electronic John Petrucci Dreamscape Signature TonePrint Pedal, and we caught up with him to find out what all went into the making of his first-ever signature pedal. You can read the full interview here.

Dream Theater released their latest album, A Dramatic Turn of Events, last September via Roadrunner Records.

Dream Theater 2012 Summer Tour Dates