Dream Theater Post Sample of New Song, "Far From Heaven"

Dream Theater have just posted yet another clip of a new song from their upcoming album, A Dramatic Turn of Events. This one is called "Far From Heaven," and you can hear the clip, which was originally premiered on Yahoo! France, below.

On the song, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci told MusicRadar: "This is James’ centerpiece, for sure. There is bass on the track, along with a string section, but for the most part it was written as a piano/vocal. Jordan and I intended it to be a ballad, but it would also be the Part 1 for the next song, 'Breaking All Illusions.' In fact, in 'Breaking All Illusions,' we use the themes that are in 'Far From Heaven.' Doing that isn’t new to Dream Theater."

