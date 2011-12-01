Dream Theater React to First-Ever Grammy Nomination

As we reported earlier, Dream Theater earned their first-ever Grammy nomination. The prog legends have been nominated in the category of Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance for their track, "On the Backs of Angels," and will go up against Megadeth, Mastodon, Sum 41 and Foo Fighters for the award on February 12, 2012.

The band have issue a statement regarding their nomination and they seem, well, pretty darn happy about it.

"2011 has been quite an amazing year for us. We watched A Dramatic Turn Of Events — our eleventh studio album — enter the Top Ten in 14 countries around the world, including the U.S. And now we land our first-ever Grammy nomination [for the song 'On The Backs Of Angels' in the 'Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance' category]. It's the icing on the cake — we're honored and thrilled, no doubt about it. It took us a while to receive this Grammy attention — and we've done it on our own terms musically, so it feels particularly sweet.

"What keeps you going as a musician is the love and support from the fans — they are always there for us on this crazy adventure. So we give them a big shout-out as we celebrate our Grammy nomination.

"See you all on the road… and let's all keep dreaming big."

