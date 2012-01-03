Dream Theater Vocalist James Labrie Begins Work on New Solo Album

Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie has announced that he has begun work on a new solo album.

In an official announcement via Dream Theater's website, LaBrie said: "Hey everybody! Matt Guillory and I are very happy to announce that writing for my next solo album has started. We're very pleased with how well Static Impulse was received and are excited to be making a follow-up. You can expect all the usual suspects: (Marco Sfogli, Peter Wildoer, Ray Riendeau) In addition to this, we'd also like to announce that Peter Wichers (SOILWORK) is on-board as a co-songwriter. Peter loved Static Impulse and looks forward to making a kickass record with us. He is extremely talented and we're stoked to have him! More news to come. Stay tuned - and Happy New Year!"

LaBrie's most recent solo release was 2010's Static Impulse.

More updates will follow via LaBrie's official Facebook page.