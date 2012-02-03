Dream Theater Vocalist James Labrie on New Solo Album: "We Want to Raise the Bar"

Dream Theater vocalist James Labrie recently revealed that he had started work on his next solo album.

Recently, Labrie caught up with Attention Deficit Delirium's Bryan Reesman to give a progress report on the follow-up to 2010's Static Impulse.

"We’re about halfway through," said Labrie. "I would say our main focus is that we want to raise the bar as far as the actual song compositions, so with the arrangements we want to see if we can better ourselves first and foremost. As far as the elements that we want to include or implement into the music, a lot of those elements will be familiar because we want to keep it consistent."

