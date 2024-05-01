“One of the most successful instrumentalists in rock history”: Duane Eddy, rock guitar pioneer, dies at 86

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Hugely influential to the likes of George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen and John Fogerty, the Gretsch-wielding legend was known for his unmistakable, twanging tone and smash instrumental hits like Rebel Rouser

Duane Eddy performs onstage at the Roundhouse in London on March 2, 2017
(Image credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Duane Eddy, a pioneer of rock guitar famous for his twanging sound, and iconic, era-defining instrumentals like Rebel Rouser, has died at 86, the Arizona Republic reports. Eddy passed away at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by family members. 

Hugely influential to generations of rock guitar players, Eddy helped define an era, and establish the electric guitar as an instrument with a voice all its own.  

