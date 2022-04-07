Dunlop unveils flashy special-edition Cry Baby Junior Wah pedals

By published

Available in white and black finishes, the compact Pedaltrain collab pays homage to the iconic Cry Baby ‘wave’ logo

Dunlop Cry Baby Junior Special Edition Wah
(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

If you’ve ever felt your Cry Baby doesn’t quite scream ‘Cry Baby’ enough, Dunlop has just the wah pedal for you, as it launches two special-edition versions of its Cry Baby Junior Wah.

Bigging up the company’s iconic ‘wave’ logo by sticking it on the tread and the side of the chassis, the special-edition model is available in two finishes, both with footwear-inspired treads: black with white wave logo and gum tread, and white with red wave logo and tread.

Image 1 of 3

Dunlop Cry Baby Junior Special Edition Wah

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)
Image 2 of 3

Dunlop Cry Baby Junior Special Edition Wah

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)
Image 3 of 3

Dunlop Cry Baby Junior Special Edition Wah

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

As per the original Cry Baby Junior, the pedals have been co-designed with Pedaltrain and, accordingly, keep pedalboard real estate in mind.

To that end, front-mounted input, output and power jacks are onboard, with a downsized 8”-length chassis that aligns real nice with Pedaltrain’s Metro, Classic, Novo, & Terra Series ’boards.

Image 1 of 3

Dunlop Cry Baby Junior Special Edition Wah

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)
Image 2 of 3

Dunlop Cry Baby Junior Special Edition Wah

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)
Image 3 of 3

Dunlop Cry Baby Junior Special Edition Wah

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

Neat practical features include a switch to go between high, mid and low Cry Baby Wah voices, plus an on/off status LED.

The Cry Baby Junior Special Edition Wah is available now for $149 – head over to Jim Dunlop (opens in new tab) for more info.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).