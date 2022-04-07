Dunlop unveils flashy special-edition Cry Baby Junior Wah pedals

If you’ve ever felt your Cry Baby doesn’t quite scream ‘Cry Baby’ enough, Dunlop has just the wah pedal for you, as it launches two special-edition versions of its Cry Baby Junior Wah.

Bigging up the company’s iconic ‘wave’ logo by sticking it on the tread and the side of the chassis, the special-edition model is available in two finishes, both with footwear-inspired treads: black with white wave logo and gum tread, and white with red wave logo and tread.

As per the original Cry Baby Junior, the pedals have been co-designed with Pedaltrain and, accordingly, keep pedalboard real estate in mind.

To that end, front-mounted input, output and power jacks are onboard, with a downsized 8”-length chassis that aligns real nice with Pedaltrain’s Metro, Classic, Novo, & Terra Series ’boards.

Neat practical features include a switch to go between high, mid and low Cry Baby Wah voices, plus an on/off status LED.

The Cry Baby Junior Special Edition Wah is available now for $149 – head over to Jim Dunlop (opens in new tab) for more info.