Dunlop releases Joe Bonamassa Custom Jazz III picks

Joe Bonamassa says that he can’t live without Dunlop Jazz III nylon guitar picks and now, thanks to Dunlop, you can pick up your own life-sustaining plectrums in new custom variations.

The Joe Bonamassa Custom Jazz IIIs are all embossed with the guitarist’s name on the back and come in gold nylon, or can be purchased in variety packs of different colors and materials, including nylon, Ultex and Stiffo. Guitar World has no further comment on those material names, so move on. There’s nothing to see here.

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

As a notorious gear head, Bonamassa loves to chop and change guitars and amps, meaning the Nylon Jazz III is perhaps the only true staple of his playing setup. The blues-rock kingpin reportedly first tried them around 1994-5 (around his days with early band Bloodline) and favors them for their speed and dexterity, alongside the clarity of tone he finds they bring to his playing.

For more information on the Joe Bonamassa Custom Jazz III picks, head to the official Dunlop site.