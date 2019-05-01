Dustin Kensrue of Thrice Partners with Ernie Ball Music Man for New Artist Series StingRay Guitar

Thrice ​vocalist/guitarist ​Dustin Kensrue has partnered with ​Ernie Ball​, iconic maker of Slinky guitar strings, instrument accessories, and American-made guitars and basses, for ​the all-new ​Dustin Kensrue Artist Series StingRay guitar.

A collaboration between the award-winning Ernie Ball Music Man engineering team and Kensrue, the Artist Series StingRay was engineered to meet his specific playing style and performance needs. The reveal film of Kensrue playing the Artist Series StingRay can be viewed ​above​.

Features include a lightweight African mahogany body in an exclusive Dark Tobacco Burst satin finish, custom-wound Ernie Ball Music Man humbucking and single coil pickups, stacked tone and volume knob with a 3-way pickup selector, control bypass with stereo out, satin vintage tint maple neck with 22 stainless steel frets, and a super smooth 5-bolt neck joint with custom laser etched artist series neck plate. The guitar starts at $2,499 and will be available for order May 1, 2019.

“I knew what I wanted sonically, functionally and aesthetically,” says Kensrue. “And I knew that Ernie Ball Music Man could deliver that. It plays better than any guitar I’ve ever owned, stays in tune no matter how much abuse I throw at it, and the tinted neck, classic body colors and matte finishes look amazing. On top of that, the stereo jack system allows me to essentially control my pickup selection with my pedalboard. which lets me focus on singing and performing.”

The Artist Series is an ongoing endeavor from Ernie Ball Music Man, offering artist-customized variations of existing instruments in the Ernie Ball Music Man line to the public for the first time ever. 2019 Artist Series releases also include the Joe Dart Sterling bass and the Hunter Hayes and Jason Richardson Cutlass guitars.

To find out more, head on over to music-man.com.