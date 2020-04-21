Dwarfcraft Devices closes indefinitely

Dwarfcraft Devices, the boutique effects pedal company operated by the husband and wife team of Ben and Louise Hinz, has announced it is shutting its doors indefinitely after 13 years in operation.

In a message posted to the company’s website, Louise Hinz wrote:

“Both Ben and I have had some incredible opportunities come up in the last few weeks/months. Ben is back in school for art and I just landed my dream job. We have been doing the pedal thing for so many years but it is time to take a break to try something new.”

She continued, “This happens to be good timing due to the pandemic but it is something we have been working on for over six months. “

While the news is bittersweet, Dwarfcraft won’t be leaving us empty-handed. The company has announced a special-edition (and from the looks of it, already sold-out) Eau Claire Thunder produced in collaboration with Japanese experimental unit Boris and emblazoned with screen-printed art from the group’s Love and Evol albums, as well as a final batch of Grazer pedals.

Additionally, Dwarfcraft will continue to repair pedals under warranty for the next few months, and the website will remain active. And while the company has been selling down its pedal stock, there are some products still available for purchase.

What more, the Hinzs are leaving open the possibility of one day returning to the pedal game.

“We aren’t even sure this will be permanent,” Louise wrote. “For now, it is a hiatus for the next several months.”

For more information, head over to Dwarfcraft Devices.