Dweezil Zappa sets up shop on Reverb.com to sell a wealth of custom guitar gear

Dweezil Zappa – guitarist, songwriter and son of Frank Zappa – is set to sell a host of custom electric guitars, effects pedals, amps and much more over on Reverb.com, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Feeding America charity.

"I have some really great things that haven't been out of the case in about 10 or 12 years," said Zappa. "So, I figured why not let somebody else enjoy those things. Let them be free in the wild!"

The extensive collection boasts some incredibly unique guitars, as well as a number of high-end boutique pedals and amps.

Notable guitars up for sale include Zappa's famous Charvel Superstrat in a bold green finish. Perhaps the guitar he is most well-known for, Zappa got the Charvel when he was 15 and used it throughout his career.

He even used it in Don Johnson's Heartbeat video, which Zappa jokes is "perhaps the most hated video of all time" thanks to its eager embrace of classic 1980s cheese. If you like the suit he's wearing in the video, you're also in a luck, as it comes with the Charvel.

Two electric guitars custom built by Neil Moser are also up for sale, including a Duo-Sonic-inspired model sporting an eye-catching multi-colored tiling decal, and another featuring an illustration from Frank Zappa's 1979 Sheik Yerbouti album.

Other honorable mentions include Dweezil Zappa's PRS signature guitar with treble/bass clef inlays, his very own own Eric Johnson Fender Stratocaster fitted with a piezo bridge, and a highly unique six-string bass guitar conversion electric.

Image 1 of 3 Neil Moser Multi-Color Custom (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 3 Charvel Superstrat (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 3 PRS Dweezil Zappa Custom Build (Image credit: Reverb.com)

Alongside his guitars, Zappa will also be selling a number of pedals and effects that he has used throughout the years.

Dweezil's Fractal Axe-Fx Ultra, Pigtronix Philosopher's Tone, Vox wah and EarthQuaker Devices Leviathon will all be available to buy when the store doors open virtually this week.

Image 1 of 4 Fractal Axe-FX Ultra (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 4 EarthQuaker Devices Leviathon (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 4 Vox Wah (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 4 of 4 Pigtronix Philsopher's Tone (Image credit: Reverb.com)

This list is by no means exhaustive, with Zappa teasing even more guitars, pedals, amps and other musical gear.

"I have a lot of things I want to share with you. Things that could be in your working space and help you be creative," says Zappa. "That's what I hope will happen."

As mentioned above, some of the proceeds will go towards helping Feeding America – a charity that works to get nourishing food to people in need.

Dweezil Zappa's Official Reverb shop will go live on January 27.

For more info in the meantime, head over to Reverb's preview page.