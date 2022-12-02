Sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke team up for collaborative single

As sons of Thom Yorke and Janick Gers, Noah Yorke and Dylan Gers are both familiar with the blessing and burden that is the big-name rock dad. However, the two artists have something else in common: they have both been quietly and competently making their own fine line in haunting, acoustic-led songs across the past year or so. Now they’ve paired up, and you can hear the results of their first collaboration, Red Skies.

The new song undoubtedly carries some of that Yorke DNA that marked out Noah’s 2021 composition Trying Too Hard (Lullaby), but it is intertwined with elements of UK folk in its cyclical fingerstyle acoustic guitar, picked harmonics and pastoral flute-like elements.

Pentangle this is not, though, and there are modern touches, too. Subtly placed synth lines offer enthralling watercolour washes and textural elements , lending Red Skies a contemporary edge. The sound is, to our ears, is comparable with the UK’s underrated singer-songwriter talent Charlie Cunningham.

If you’re interested in each player’s contributions, Gers handles the opening acoustic lines, which are tastefully draped in flanger, phaser and reverb effects. Yorke handles the 12-string acoustic that weaves in after the first verse.

It’s a song that slowly gets its claws in you and unravels new layers. It’s also a nice step forward from Gers’ first single Moon Rise, which arrived in April. We rated that, too, as we did with Noah Yorke’s Trying Too Hard (Lullaby).

It seems their first collaboration has proven fruitful, so let’s hope there’s more to come...