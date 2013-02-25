Eagle Records to Release Jeff Healey Band Rarities Album, 'House On Fire'

Continuing its series of releases drawn from the vaults of the Jeff Healey Band, Eagle Records will release House On Fire, a collection of studio rarities and demos recorded in the nineties.

These 11 tracks are previously unreleased, recorded between 1992 and 1998, with some songs culled from the band’s sessions for Feel This and Cover To Cover.

The album includes covers of Bob Seger’s “We’ve Got Tonight” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Adam Raised A Cain” and originals written by the Jeff Healey Band, such as the instrumental “Bish Bang Boof” and title track.

For more information about Healey, visit jeffhealey.com.

TRACK LISTING: