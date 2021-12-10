Ed Sheeran donates prototype ‘= Edition’ acoustic guitar to hometown school raffle

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran has donated a custom prototype Sheeran by Lowden ‘= Edition’ acoustic to a raffle at a school in his hometown of Framlingham in the UK.

Built by Lowden head honcho George Lowden using naturally fallen walnut and a Sitka spruce top, the acoustic guitar – which is set to receive a public release in the near future – commemorates the release of Sheeran's latest album, =, and sports a maple ‘=’ inlay at the 12th fret of its ebony fingerboard.

Others features include a miniature-sized W body shape, an LR Baggs EAS VTC pickup, and a series of intricate visual appointments including engraved butterflies on the heel cap and truss rod cover, and an ‘Equals Edition’ custom label on the inside, viewable through the soundhole.

“It has been an absolute pleasure for me, along with my team, to design and make this limited edition = guitar,” George Lowden says. “The detail of the album cover design along with the etching of the butterfly on the heel work so well with the other guitar features – especially the figured European walnut and reclaimed spruce in the soundbox itself.”

The Sheeran-donated prototype is being raffled by charity GeeWizz from now until December 19. Proceeds raised will go towards providing a music room at Sir Robert Hitcham's School, as well as extra facilities for disabled students.

Funds raised over what's required to complete these projects will be donated to various other charities that help learning disabled children around the county of Suffolk.

Entry to the raffle costs £5 (approx. $6.60), and three runners up will receive signed Ipswich Town Football Club 2021/22 home football shirts with Sheeran's ‘tour’ sponsor logo.

(Image credit: Sheeran By Lowden)

“This is the prototype of the new = guitar by Sheeran Guitars by Lowden,” Sheeran says. “It is one of one, there is not another guitar like this, this is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are all right.

“If you win it, you can have it personalized, I can write your name on it, I can write some lyrics on it, I’ll do whatever you want, really. Runners up will get a signed Ipswich shirt by me, good luck and Merry Christmas!”

For more information, and to enter the raffle, head to GeeWizz.