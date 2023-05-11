Ed Sheeran finally makes Lowden signature guitars available in the US exclusively through Amazon

Ed Sheeran may just be the most talked about acoustic player of the moment. His new album Subtract may have only been released at the start of the month, but it has already become the fastest-selling album of 2023. Furthermore, the English pop icon was recently crowned victorious in the copyright case brought against his mega-hit Thinking Out Loud and the star is about to embark on a 25-date North American tour, playing to around 1.5 million adoring fans. So it's fair to say that Sheeran-fever is in full swing.

As well as his insanely catchy pop songs, Sheeran is known for his pint-sized acoustic companions. While previously he’s been known to sport a Martin LX1e travel guitar on stage, he recently made the switch to Lowden Guitars.

Partnering with the 50-year-old Northern Ireland-based guitar makers, Ed would launch the rather well-received Sheeran by Lowden collection. The purpose of these instruments was to furnish budding musicians and performers with the best acoustic guitars possible at an affordable price.

Sheeran By Lowden has been available in a few territories for some time, including the UK and Australia, and as of today is now officially open to US fans, courtesy of Amazon. This collection sees everything from the beginner-friendly S01 and S02 (opens in new tab) to the LR Baggs-equipped Tour Edition (opens in new tab), the solid cedar-topped W03 (opens in new tab), and so much more become available via the online retail giant.

As you can imagine, the new Sheeran line has proved to be very popular for the Northern Irish guitar makers. So, to ensure that the Sheeran by Lowden models deliver the high-quality craftsmanship you expect from the Lowden name and to accommodate the company’s continued growth, Lowden Guitars decided to open a new bespoke production facility based in County Down, Northern Ireland.

