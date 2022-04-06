Eddie Van Halen’s hometown of Pasadena announces plans for The Van Halen Stage

Eddie Van Halen’s former hometown of Pasadena – the city where Van Halen formed 50 years ago – is paying tribute to the legendary rock band by naming a new public stage, The Van Halen Stage.

According to KABC (opens in new tab), the stage will be situated at a new park named the Playhouse Village Park, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open later this year.

In July 2021, a public outreach vote was held in order to gather suggestions for what the park should be called, with Eddie Van Halen’s name – along with that of science fiction author Octavia E. Butler – proving to be one of the most popular choices.

From the two rounds of voting, as per Pasadena Now (opens in new tab), the name of the late electric guitar icon received more than 3,400 votes, compared to Butler, who received 526.

After the votes were cast, a city commission recommended honoring Butler by naming the park after her, and – after consultation with the Van Halen family – suggested expanding the stage name to encompass the entire Van Halen band.

During a hearing on Monday (April 4), the city council ultimately opted to adopt the Playhouse Village Park title, though maintained that the park will be named after the Van Halen band, which formed in Pasadena in 1972.

The Playhouse Village Park and the Van Halen Stage will be located at 701 East Union Street.

It’s the latest Pasadena-based tribute to Eddie Van Halen to be announced. In October last year, a plaque honoring the guitarist was unveiled outside the city’s Civic Auditorium – the venue where a young Van Halen played numerous times.

At the time of unveiling, the group behind the plaque, Pasadena 4 Van Halen, announced they would also be campaigning for a mural at Pasadena High School in honor of the Van Halen brothers.