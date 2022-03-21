Hear Edgar Winter and Keb’ Mo’s new tribute to Johnny Winter, Lone Star Blues

Edgar Winter has teamed-up with Keb’ Mo’ for new single Lone Star Blues – a song inspired by the life of his late brother, the guitarist Johnny Winter, who passed away in 2014.

The new track is the third to be drawn from the forthcoming Brother Johnny album. While most of the record is compromised of covers (selected to illustrate the late Winter’s creative path), Lone Star Blues is an original, penned by Edgar Winter.

“I don’t think this album would be complete without at least one, heartfelt, personal tribute from me to my brother – in the form of a song,” Edgar writes in Brother Johnny’s liner notes.

“So I wrote this about something I know Johnny felt deep in his heart… The idea of being a star yet feeling all alone… and then the perfect title, Lone Star Blues came to me.

“When it came to a special guest artist for this one, there was one and only one person I wanted to do it, and that is Keb’ Mo’. Keb’ Mo’ is a real blues man who feels it heart and soul. He has his own unique style that is absolutely perfect for this song.”

Mo’ isn’t the only big name to appear on Brother Johnny. We’ve already heard Joe Bonamassa contribute slide guitar on previous single Mean Town Blues and there’s an enormous list of talent involved elsewhere, including Doyle Bramhall II, Robben Ford, Billy Gibbons, Taylor Hawkins, Warren Haynes, Steve Lukather, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ringo Starr, Derek Trucks, Waddy Wachtel and Joe Walsh.

The full album is released April 15, 2022. Pre-order or pre-save Brother Johnny.