Edguy Release "Robin Hood" Music Video

German power metal band Edguy have just posted the official music video for their new song, "Robin Hood." You can watch the video, which is a hilarious satire of the Errol Flynn film The Adventures Of Robin Hood, below.

On the video shoot, Edguy frontman Tobia Sammet said: "When you decide to do things like that, of course, you have to be aware that you will most likely make a fool out of yourself. We had to wear tights and looked a bit like four idiots and one transvestite. But we have come to a point we don't care so much anymore. We feel like being in a luxury position where the record label gives us a lot of money to waste for really silly things like sneaking through the forest and looking like idiots. "

"The shooting was one of the funniest days in our career, and that means something. Although it was hard work — the rain, the mud, soaking wet tights, angry horses, carriage, a lot of travesty, sword fighting and hurting smile muscles. You gotta check it out!"

The track comes from Edguy's upcoming new album, Age of the Joker, which will be released on August 30 through Nuclear Blast Records.

"Robin Hood" is also now available as a digital download and on green vinyl.