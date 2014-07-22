Edward Ball's 'Manual of Gretsch Guitars: 1950s,' Is Ultimate Go-To Book for Info About Vintage Gretsch Models

Guitar fans — and Gretsch fans in particular — might be interested in a new book from Schiffer Publishing, Ltd.: Edward Ball's Ball’s Manual of Gretsch Guitars: 1950s.

The book, which was published last month, is essential for collectors and just as entertaining and informative for the general enthusiast.

The ultimate go-to book for information about vintage Gretsch guitars of the 1950s, illustrated with more than 120 exquisite images, this is an authoritative, extremely detailed review of Gretsch guitar production and the individual guitar models the company introduced during the decade.

It gives the reader a comprehensive explanation of the various Gretsch serial numbering systems, an overview of classic Gretsch features from the 1950s and complete specifications for 28 models produced within the decade. Also included are the evolution of features for each model in every model year of the 1950s, the total production estimates for most models and the adjusted serial number to model year chronology.

This highly detailed information is supported by compelling photography, and an extensive, batch-by-batch recreation of the Gretsch Brooklyn factory’s lost production history. A user-friendly technical guide, this book offers a wealth of new data and is a must-have resource for vintage instrument dealers, guitar collectors, Gretsch enthusiasts and fans of vintage guitars.

The book is available now at amazon.com.