Electro-Harmonix unveils the Nano Q-Tron, a downsized version of John Mayer’s favorite envelope filter

Electro-Harmonix has expanded its family of Q-Tron analog envelope filters with the launch of the Nano Q-Tron.

As per the rest of the line, the Nano Q-Tron responds to your playing dynamics, generating swept filter responses that range from subtle auto-wah to all-out quacks.

Boasting controls for Volume, Drive, Q and Mode, the new model is actually more versatile than the once-smallest entry in the series, the Micro Q-Tron, despite its Nano design.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Drive adjusts the filter sweep sensitivity, while Q sets the peak bandwidth of the filter. The Mode switch, meanwhile, adjusts between lowpass, bandpass and highpass filters. And you already know what Volume does.

Elsewhere, the pedal packs true bypass switching, and can be powered via an included 9V battery or standard 9V power supply.

The Q-Tron series is perhaps most famous for being stomped on by John Mayer – the Q-Tron+ continues to be a mainstay on his pedalboard, and has been sighted in his 2021 rig, while bassists including Flea are also known to be fond of its previous incarnations.

You can hear some examples of the tones on tap in the demo video up top – Mayer’s I Don't Trust Myself (With Loving You) features, and don’t think we didn’t catch that clip of Joe Satriani deep cut The Souls of Distortion, too.

The Nano Q-Tron is available now for $106.40. Want more info? EHX has your back.