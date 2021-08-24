John Mayer’s 2021 Dead & Company pedalboard has been revealed – but what’s that mystery pedal?

John Mayer’s 2021 pedalboard has been revealed in a new rig breakdown video from eagle-eyed YouTube channel Justin’s Gear Corner, which walks us through his choices for his appearances with Dead & Company.

The video begins with a discussion of some of Mayer’s guitar and amp choices (a long-favored combination of the PRS Silver Sky – albeit not Roxy Pink – and Dumble Overdrive Special, not to mention a new twist on the Super Eagle), before using a still from a Dead & Company photographer to assess his ‘board.

You can watch the full video above, but here for your convenience is the breakdown of Mayer’s pedals…

First up is an Xotic Effects XW-1 wah pedal, which is unmounted, most likely due to space issues on the main 'board.

Tuner-wise, Mayer still favors the PolyTune, with a Boss TU-2/3 for his acoustic. Then things run into the 29 Pedals EUNA (Elite Unity Amplifier) input driver (with bright and low settings engaged).

(Image credit: Dead & Company)

The 'board continues with a Boss OC-3 octave pedal and Xotic Super Clean Buffer, both of which we’ve seen Mayer use previously.

One thing that has Justin (and us) stumped is a mystery JHS pedal. It has dual inputs and outputs but it’s tough to discern any other details. Perhaps it’s a signature something in development?

Next there’s a more familiar JHS presence, in terms of the Prestige Boost, along with his much loved Ibanez TS10 Tube Screamer, which runs into a Klon Centaur.

On the back row, there’s an Electro-Harmonix Q-Tron+, Way Huge Aqua-Puss MKII, (the modern script, LED) MXR Phase 90, a Providence DLY-4 Chrono Delay and Strymon Flint.

Finally, Justin notes there’s a Universal Audio Golden Reverberator to be found in the rack.

As fun as it is to play I-spy luxury pedals, it’s worth issuing a health warning for the G.A.S.-afflicted: as Mayer himself recently demonstrated with nothing more than an Epiphone Les Paul and Roland combo, tone is in the fingers, kids…

Head to the Dead & Company site for more information on the band's US tour dates.