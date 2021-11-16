Trending

Sergio Medina and Andrew Wells serve up metalcore and pop-punk riffs aplenty in this knockout playthrough of Eidola's Mutual Fear

By

The track appears on the band's latest LP, The Architect, and features Jon Mess of Dance Gavin Dance

Hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah, rock five-piece Eidola have – over the course of four albums – crafted a sound that balances carefully refined melodies with decidedly heavier arrangements, a blend heard in bountiful supply on their latest LP, The Architect.

The album – which follows 2017's To Speak, to Listen – is the band's first with lead guitarist Sergio Medina, who offers no shortage of killer leads throughout, highlighted on the record's penultimate track, Mutual Fear.

Following a brief intro wrought with dissonant metalcore-style riffs and unclean vocals courtesy of Dance Gavin Dance's Jon Mess, the track blossoms into a catchy pop-punk-esque banger, but one in which both Medina and co-guitarist Andrew Wells' electric guitar lines take center stage. The pair showcase the track in full in this exclusive new Guitar World playthrough.

Gear-wise, Medina plays a Gibson Les Paul “Blonde Beauty” through an Orange AD140 guitar amp head and PPC412 cab, while Wells wields a custom Kiesel Aries guitar through a Friedman BE-100 head and Marshall 412 cab.

“Writing for Mutual Fear called for a more non-conventionally aggressive playing,” Medina says. “The challenge was not playing against Andrew's parts, but playing in harmony with his while maintaining two unique guitar parts.”

  • Eidola's new album The Architect is out now via Blue Swan Records.
Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.