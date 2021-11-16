Sergio Medina and Andrew Wells serve up metalcore and pop-punk riffs aplenty in this knockout playthrough of Eidola's Mutual Fear

Hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah, rock five-piece Eidola have – over the course of four albums – crafted a sound that balances carefully refined melodies with decidedly heavier arrangements, a blend heard in bountiful supply on their latest LP, The Architect.

The album – which follows 2017's To Speak, to Listen – is the band's first with lead guitarist Sergio Medina, who offers no shortage of killer leads throughout, highlighted on the record's penultimate track, Mutual Fear.

Following a brief intro wrought with dissonant metalcore-style riffs and unclean vocals courtesy of Dance Gavin Dance's Jon Mess, the track blossoms into a catchy pop-punk-esque banger, but one in which both Medina and co-guitarist Andrew Wells' electric guitar lines take center stage. The pair showcase the track in full in this exclusive new Guitar World playthrough.

Gear-wise, Medina plays a Gibson Les Paul “Blonde Beauty” through an Orange AD140 guitar amp head and PPC412 cab, while Wells wields a custom Kiesel Aries guitar through a Friedman BE-100 head and Marshall 412 cab.

“Writing for Mutual Fear called for a more non-conventionally aggressive playing,” Medina says. “The challenge was not playing against Andrew's parts, but playing in harmony with his while maintaining two unique guitar parts.”