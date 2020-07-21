Electro-Harmonix ups the loop pedal ante with the 1440 Stereo Looper

Electro-Harmonix has announced the 1440 Stereo Looper, the latest in its line-up of looper pedals.

The 1440 derives its name from its 1440 seconds - that’s 24 minutes - of uncompressed stereo recording time, while it offers storage for up to 20 loops and unlimited overdubs.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Two footswitches control the action: loop (hold to undo/redo) and stop/FX. The loop footswitch can also be set up to stop the loop on a double-tap, while an external footswitch can be connected for undo/redo and to select loops.

Onboard effects are reverse and octave, while there’s also a one-shot button option to play back a loop just once. You can set the looper up to to rec/play/dub or rec/dub/play, too.

Other features include adjustable loop fadeout time, loop synchronization to external MIDI clock, and USB connection to import and export loops via the EHX 1440 PC/Mac application.

The 1440 Stereo Looper is available for $221.30, including a 9V power supply. Head over to EHX for more info.