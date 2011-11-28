Elvis Costello Advises Fans Not to Buy New Box Set

Elvis Costello's stock as a rock 'n' roll rebel is severely undervalued.

Hip-O is all set to release a new live box set from Elvis Costello, titled The Return Of The Spectacular Spinning Songbook, just in time for the holidays. You can pick it up now... for $202.64.

That number's got Mr. Costello a bit stirred up, and a new posting on his website basically calls for fans to spend their money elsewhere this holiday season. Enjoy the below rant, which was posted to his official website.

"There was a time when the release of a new title by your favourite record artist was a cause for excitement and rejoicing but sadly no more.

"6th December 2011 sees the issue of The Return Of The Spectacular Spinning Songbook by Elvis Costello and the Imposters.

"This beautifully designed compendium contains all manner of whimsical scribblings, photographs and cartoons, together with some rock and roll music and vaudevillian ballads.

"Tape and celluloid were rolling at the Wiltern Theater, Los Angeles in April this year and present a vivid snapshot of the early days of the Spectacular Spinning Songbook show on 'The Revolver Tour' of 2011.

"The live recording finds the Imposters in rare form, while the accompanying motion picture blueprints the wilder possibilities of the show, as it made its acclaimed progress across the United States throughout the year.

"Unfortunately, we at www.elviscostello.com find ourselves unable to recommend this lovely item to you as the price appears to be either a misprint or a satire.

"All our attempts to have this number revised have been fruitless but rather than detain you with tedious arguments about morality, panache and book-keeping - when there are really bigger fish to filet these days - we are taking the following unusual step.

"If you should really want to buy something special for your loved one at this time of seasonal giving, we can whole-heartedly recommend, Ambassador Of Jazz - a cute little imitation suitcase, covered in travel stickers and embossed with the name 'Satchmo' but more importantly containing TEN re-mastered albums by one of the most beautiful and loving revolutionaries who ever lived –- Louis Armstrong.

"The box should be available for under one hundred and fifty American dollars and includes a number of other tricks and treats. Frankly, the music is vastly superior.

"If on the other hand you should still want to hear and view the component parts of the above mentioned elaborate hoax, then those items will be available separately at a more affordable price in the New Year, assuming that you have not already obtained them by more unconventional means.

"Tickets are currently on-sale for the Spectacular Spinning Songbook appearances in the U.S., U.K. and Europe during April, May and June in the Spring of 2012. More dates will be announced in the very near future."