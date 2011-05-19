Enslaved Release Free 'Sleeping Gods' Downloadable EP

Norwegian progressive/psychedelic extreme metal band Enslaved have released The Sleeping Godsvia Scion A/V as a free downloadable five-song EP.

You can download the EP right here:

Following up on last year’s Axioma Ethica Odini, the EP finds the quintet once again expanding the boundaries of what metal can be, incorporating influences from across the musical spectrum. Mainly recorded in Solslottet Studio in Bergen, Norway, and partly in the band’s own home studio, the effort finds the group sounding leaner and more confident than ever, part and parcel of maintaining a presence at the foreground of the international metal movement for 20 years.

Throughout its 30-minute playing time, the EP sways and punches in equal measure, in no small part due to the dexterous and powerful rhythm section of vocalist/bassist Grutle Kjellson and drummer Cato Bækkevold. Herbrand Larsen’s swirling keyboard textures form an ether around Ice Dale and Ivar Bjørnson’s guitars, which ooze tasteful sophistication and melodic sensibility in equal measure with their crushing, impenetrable force. This release is a must have for both Enslaved fans and fans of progressive music in general.

The Sleeping Gods tracklisting:

01. Heimvegen

02. Alu Misyrki

03. Synthesis

04. Nordlys

05. The Sleeping Gods

For more about Enslaved, visit enslaved.no.