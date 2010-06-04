Enter For A Chance To Open for Kiss

Rock and roll icons Kiss have announced Guitar Center On-Stage, a competition that provides unsigned bands and artists the career-altering opportunity to open for Kiss on their upcoming North American tour, The Hottest Show on Earth.

One band from each of twenty-two markets across the United States will be chosen to play at a Kiss show. At the conclusion of the tour, Kiss will choose the best of the twenty-two bands to receive the grand prize that includes a $10,000 Guitar Center shopping spree. Now through September 1, 2010, bands across the country are invited to register at GCOnstage.com.

"With Guitar Center On-Stage, we are giving bands across the country the mind-blowing chance to open for one of the greatest rock groups on the planet when Kiss comes to their town," said Kiss. "A lot of rock's greatest bands got their start opening for Kiss including AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Rush, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Mötley Crüe among many others. Thirty-seven years ago someone gave Kiss the opportunity to become the Hottest Band on Earth. Now, Kiss and Guitar Center are returning the favor by offering unsigned bands the opportunity to open for Kiss on The Hottest Show on Earth."

Guitar Center and Kiss have partnered with leading digital media company, Eventful Inc., tapping Eventful's "Demand It!" platform to run the Guitar Center On-Stage band submission and fan voting process. Eventful will design and execute the competition platform as well as assist in creating and driving a powerful social media marketing campaign to engage consumers, increase local demand and drive awareness.