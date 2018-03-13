Enter to Win a B-2 Wireless Guitar System from NU-X

We’ve teamed up with NU-X to offer you a chance to win one of two B-2 Wireless Guitar Systems. You can sign up using the form below!

The B-2 works like a guitar cable, but offers players the freedom of playing guitar in the easiest way.

Setting up the system is as simple as clicking two buttons. All players need to do is choose the same channel on transmitter and receiver, and the B-2 is ready to play.

The B-2 operates in a 2.4 GHz range, far from any radio or TV interference, and it is more than capable of safely handling your audio signal wirelessly. The transmitter and the receiver feature user-friendly controls, which include a Power On/Off and Channel Switch with red/green LED indicators.

Features:

2.4 gHz signal frequency

32-bit 44.1 kHz audio quality

Less than 5 ms latency, no lag

4 channels, fast pairing

100 foot operation range

Auto-sleep mode

Guitar-friendly design, adjustable input plug compatible with recessed or non-recessed guitar bodies

MAP for the B-2 is $129. All entries must be submitted by April 13, 2018. This contest is open to international submissions.

To find out more, visit nuxefx.com.