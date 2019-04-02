Enter to Win a Jackson X Series Signature Marty Friedman MF-1 Guitar

EMG and Jackson have announced a new contest where one lucky winner will receive a Jackson X Series Signature Marty Friedman MF-1 guitar. You can enter here.

One of the most influential and respected players in the world, Marty Friedman’s impactful and game-changing contributions to heavy metal and guitar continue to inspire generations of musicians and music fans to this day. He defined modern guitar playing with Jason Becker in Cacophony, was a key element in the wildly successful rise of thrash pioneers Megadeth, and with his “Marty-esque” improvisations and exotic fusion of Eastern and Western music, has achieved global success with his thirteen solo albums.

Jackson is incredibly proud and honored to continue a longstanding relationship with Friedman by collaborating with the virtuoso on the X Series Signature Marty Friedman MF-1. This 24.75”-scale signature model is loaded with high level features to match the demanding needs of an elite and intricate player like Friedman — but at an affordable price.

Some of its fine features include a mahogany body with 3/4" maple top, one-piece mahogany set-neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, bound 12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays. Marty Friedman dual EMG MF signature humbucking pickups deliver a sound that sings and screams. The axe is also equipped with two volume and two tone white speed controls as well as a three-way toggle switch to wrangle all of the subtle nuances out of the guitar's tone, as well as a Jackson compensated and adjustable bridge and die-cast locking tuners for increased sustain and tuning stability.

Available in Gloss Black with White Bevels, the MF-1 features all-black hardware and a reverse Jackson 3x3 (three over, three under) AT-1 headstock.

