Today, we're launching an exciting gear giveaway! Enter for your chance to win a bundle of phenomenal products, including a Maxon 40th Anniversary OD808, an Ibanez Nu Tubescreamer, a Peterson StroboStomp HD, a Red Panda Tensor and much more. All you need to do is complete the entry form below before August 5th, and you'll be entered to win! Good luck!

Guitar Shop Tees

3 Month Subscription to the T-Shirt Club for Guitarists

The T-Shirt Club for Guitarists! Wear your passion for all things guitar with a subscription to GUITAR SHOP TEES. Each month, subscribers receive a limited edition T-shirt from one of the world's very best guitar shops along with special offers and amazing extras! Perfect for every guitar player, collector and fan!

Value: $66 for the 3 month package

Andrew White Guitar

Freja 112

The Freja 112 is a workhorse of an instrument that can easily get the job done for any style of player. Featuring a solid Sitka Spruce top with Rosewood back & sides, the Andrew White signature crop circle inlay, and an Artec Edge-Z pick up. This guitar can do it all!

Value: $1,109.99

Fluid Audio

Strum Buddy Heavy Metal Edition

Following the success of our Strum Buddy guitar monitor, we introduce the Heavy Metal Edition. Same great rechargeable battery, suction-cup attachable guitar amplifier, but a tweaked EQ and effects for a heavier, ”Metallier” sound. Reverb from the “Classic” Strum Buddy, it also employs a saturated Overdrive and Phaser effects.

Value: $59

Maxon

40th Anniversary OD808

Limited Edition 40th Anniversary model with modifications to circuit by Engineer Susumu Tamura, inventor of the OD808 & TS808 TubeScreamer. Production limited to 400 units, each w/signed certificate of authenticity.

Value: $199

Ibanez

RG470AHMBMT

Equipped with the popular wizard III neck and versatile HSH pickup configuration, the RG470AHMBT offers up a veritable toolbox of tones. An Ash body and Maple neck / fingerboard combo deliver clear highs and expressive lows while the Blue Moon Burst finish ties it all together with an eye-catching, modern appearance.

Value: $499.99

Nu Tubescreamer

The Nu Tubescreamer is an overdrive with exceptional dynamics, enhanced sensitivity, natural tube-style compression and a warm amp-like drive. A “mix” control allows for balancing the clean and overdriven signal. This makes the Nu Tubescreamer ideal for double duty as a clean boost. The pedal can also run at either 9v or 18V.

Value: $249.99

One Control

One Control BJF-S66 Guitar Amplifier Head

The One Control BJF-S66 is designed by world-class amp guru Bjorn Juhl to be the lightest and most efficient vintage “American” voiced amplifier ever created. Lead and Rhythm settings with syrupy tremolo and two independent reverb sections, effects loop, and 66 watts of classic tone!

Value: $599

Peterson Strobe Tuners

StroboStomp HD

The StroboStomp HD boasts a high-definition, LCD screen with variable color LED backlight. Features a 100% silent, true-bypass mode as well as a buffered output operation mode that can be user engaged. Includes over 130 exclusive Sweetened Tunings™, as well as, numbered guided tuning presets for a large variety of instruments and playing styles. Physically isolated metal jacks offer high-quality, positive connectivity even under the most demanding conditions.

Value: $169.99

Red Panda

Particle 2

Particle™ is a granular delay / pitch shifting pedal. It chops your signal into small grains and then rearranges, shifts, and mangles it, using the techniques of granular synthesis in real time. Results range from radical pitch and delay modulation to shimmering repeats to time stretching, stutter, and glitch sounds.

Value: $299

Tensor

The Tensor™ gives you live reverse and tape stop effects, pitch shifting, time stretching and hold functions that you can combine in creative ways. Slow down, speed up and rewind in real time. Stretch or compress time with no pitch change. Loop, overdub, and randomly slice phrases.

Value: $299

La Bella Strings

2 boxes of La Bella HRS-R Electric Guitar Strings

The La Bella HRS Electric Guitar Strings combine a rich history in string making with the latest innovations for unparalleled tone and feel. Suitable for all genres of music and styles of playing, these strings are bright, long-lasting and super flexible for bending and sustaining notes.

Value: $5.99 per set

Fulltone

Fulltone Custom Shop OCD Germanium (CS-OCD0Ge)

The earliest OCDs used 2 x Mosfets plus 1 x Germanium diode, but very quickly these diodes became extinct. Recently I stumbled across a reasonably large stash of the right kind of Germanium diodes, so I decided to do a run of the ultimate OCD with a few circuit tweaks using 2 x Mosfets plus 2 x Germanium diodes. They’re Metallic Teal with a chrome undercoat that morphs between blues and greens. What would the ultimate OCD be without a Blue LED, and a choice between True-Bypass or Enhanced Bypass® The sound? Great definition, more tube-like feel, wider dynamic range, more sustain, and a more focused single-note tone. And as with all Fulltone pedals, 100% Built in the USA.

Value: $229