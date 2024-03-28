“The perfect partner for your musical journey”: Onboard effects, a 10W built-in speaker and app connectivity – is Enya’s carbon fiber Nova Go Sonic the all-in-one electric guitar of the future?

Enya Music may just have given guitar fans a glimpse of the future with the unveiling of its Nova Go Sonic electric guitar – a forward-thinking, all-in-one single-cut six-string.

Functionally fashioned in a similar vein to Vox's “live rig in a gig bag”, the APC-1, the Nova Go Sonic looks to take things one step further, with a feature-packed, space age take on the classic Les Paul-style template.

Made from a single cut of carbon fiber composite, it looks and presumably feels like a 21st century guitar, but that feeling is further 'futurized' with a raft of tech that takes it to the next level.

It boasts dual humbuckers and onboard effects, which are controllable via an app, as well as a range of outputs and a built-in 10-watt wireless speaker – meaning wherever you go, the gig goes with you.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Enya has a history of innovative and often travel-friendly acoustics and ukulele builds. However, this is its first foray into the big bad world of electric guitars. And what a way to announce your arrival.

The 38" Nova Go Sonic offers a 24.75” scale length and weighs just 6lbs, thanks to its super thin 2-1/4" body. It's also ergonomically designed, with an asymmetrical neck profile, and a smooth contoured neck heel for easy upper fret access.

As with many carbon fiber builds, a zero fret features, this time alongside 22 round-end frets and a 16” radius fretboard, which is also made from carbon fiber. Its only inlay comes at the 12th fret, via a swish-looking Enya logo, and it stocks a tune-o-matic-styled fixed bridge that works alongside a string-through design.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Enya Music ) (Image credit: Enya Music )

The Nova Go Sonic also looks to marry comfort and playability with premium tones by way of Alnico II and V pickups. Notably, the guitar is powered by an Enya S1 DSP chip, which delivers series and parallel wiring setups to bolster its sonic versatility.

As for its onboard gadgetry, the guitar offers a simplistic one-button operation that allows users to toggle between four preset slots, with clean, overdrive, distortion, and high-gain digital effects available.

Over to the app, its bank of presets can be tweaked via a three-band EQ and Preamp, Master, and Presence controls.

Effects include a six-band EQ, noise gate, delay, and reverb. There's also a choice of chorus, tremolo, and vibrato modulation effects, which can be employed one at a time.

(Image credit: Enya Music)

Its trio of outputs looks to cover all bases, too, with an OTG port for “seamless digital recording”, an output jack for connecting to external amps, and a headphone jack for solo jamming in quieter environments.

It comes with a gig bag, a USB cable for charging and, unlike many other irksome products, a plug for that USB cable.

On the surface, the Nova Go Sonic looks to take the gimmick element out of all-in-one guitars, and manages to pack all its features into a rather affordable $349 price tag.

Its available in a slightly uninspiring choice of black and white finishes, with Enya seemingly using all its brain power elsewhere on this gadget-packed build.

Head to Enya Music for more information.