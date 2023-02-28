Epiphone unveils mid-priced versions of Gibson's ultra-exclusive 1958 Korina Explorer and Flying V guitars

Back in 2021, Gibson unveiled the Custom Shop Collector’s Edition 1958 Korina Flying V and Explorer models.

Painstakingly detailed recreations of two of the rarest electric guitars in the company's long history, they could only be purchased by contacting the Gibson Garage directly, with later, Indian rosewood-equipped versions of the guitar – introduced later in 2021 – still ringing up at an eye-watering $9,999.

Now, Epiphone has – as part of the firm's Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop collection – introduced more affordable, mid-priced versions of the 1958 Korina Explorer and Flying V. We'll take you through each model below.

1958 Korina Flying V

True to the guitar's name, the 1958 Korina Flying V sports a solid Korina body and a Korina neck with a 1958 Flying V profile, and a 24.75", 12" radius Indian Laurel fretboard with 22 Medium Jumbo frets, and white dot inlays.

The V is powered by a pair of Gibson Burstbucker pickups, which can in turn be tweaked by individual volume controls and a master tone control with CTS pots and a Mallory capacitor, and a Switchcraft three-way pickup selector switch.

Elsewhere, the guitar features an ABR-1-style bridge with a brass Flying V string plate tailpiece, Epiphone Deluxe tuners, a dual action truss rod, and an Epiphone x Gibson Custom logo on the back of the headstock. All hardware on the model is finished nicely in gold.

The Epiphone 1958 Korina Flying V has an Aged Natural finish, and comes with either a black or white pickguard. It also comes with a hardshell case, and is available now for $1,299.

1958 Korina Explorer

Like its Korina '58 Flying V sibling, the Epiphone 1958 Korina Explorer features a solid Korina body and a Korina neck. The neck features a 1958 Explorer profile, and a 24.72", 12" radius Indian Laurel fretboard with 22 Medium Jumbo frets, and white dot inlays.

Sonically, the guitar is similar to its Korina '58 V sibling, sporting a pair of Gibson Burstbucker pickups, adjustable by individual volume controls and a master tone control with CTS pots and a Mallory capacitor, and a Switchcraft three-way pickup selector switch.

Rounding out the '58 Korina Explorer's spec sheet is an ABR-1-style bridge with a LockTone stop bar tailpiece, a dual action truss rod, Epiphone Deluxe tuners, and an Epiphone x Gibson Custom logo on the back of the headstock. Just like on the V, all hardware on the '58 Explorer is finished in gold.

Also like the V, the Epiphone 1958 Korina Explorer has an Aged Natural finish, and comes with either a black or white pickguard. It includes a hardshell case, and is available now for $1,299.

For more info on the guitars – which both come in right- and left-handed incarnations – visit Epiphone (opens in new tab).