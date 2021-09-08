Gibson adds Indian rosewood-equipped versions of the ‘58 Korina Flying V and Explorer reissues to its Custom Shop lineup

Earlier this year, Gibson introduced an ultra-limited pair of painstaking reissue electric guitars, which aimed to bring two of its rarest six-strings – the Korina Flying V and Korina Explorer – into the modern age with historically accurate features.

As such, the two initial run-outs came equipped with Brazilian rosewood fretboards, a feature that contributed somewhat to the guitars’ inevitable eye-watering asking prices, which you can only obtain by contacting the Gibson Garage directly.

Now, the brand has aimed to introduce a slightly more affordable version of the Flying V and Explorer by introducing two new Indian rosewood-equipped axes. We say “slightly more affordable” – they both still cost $9,999.

Still, they are a sight to behold, arriving with a gorgeous like-for-like aesthetic appearance that, aside from the slightly lighter hue of rosewood, looks to be a faithful recreation of the original models.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson)

As was the case with the previously announced iterations, the Custom Shop Korina Flying V and Explorer are the products of a three-year design process, which involved 3D scanning technology from multiple genuine ‘58s to deliver authentic-feeling and looking axes.

Available with either white or black pickguards, each 24.7”-scale model features a korina body and neck, topped with a 22-fret Indian rosewood fingerboard, which has a 12” radius.

Complete with gold hardware, True Historic Black or Gold control knobs and a True Historic Amber switch tip, the guitars also come loaded with a pair of Custombuckers, dictated by two volume and a tone control composed from 500k CTS Vintage Taper Potentiometers.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson)

Elsewhere, the Flying V features a string-through-body lacquered brass chevron tailpiece, ABR-1 bridge and Kluson Single Ring tuners, while the Explorer sports an aluminum stop bar and Kluson with Celluloid Tips machineheads.

The spec sheet isn’t the only aspect that harks back to the original ‘58 models – each one will arrive in a period-inspired hardcase, styled with a classic brown exterior and plush pink interior.

Each model is available now for $9,999.

To find out more, head over to Gibson.