Epiphone unveils new Cherry-finished B.B. King Lucille guitar

Last October, after months of speculation and teases, Epiphone finally unveiled a B.B. King signature Lucille model.

A lower-cost version of the Gibson Custom Shop Lucille electric guitar, the Epiphone is based on the blues guitar legend's beloved number one six-string of the same name. Originally available only in Ebony, the Epiphone Lucille has now been made available in Cherry and (for European customers only) Bone White colorways.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Other than in its looks, the Cherry/Bone White Lucille is identical to its Ebony-finished predecessor.

The guitar sports a five-ply maple/poplar ES-335 body with closed f-holes, a spec requested by the late King to prevent feedback. It has a rounded C-shaped maple neck with a 12”-radius, 24.75" ebony fingerboard boasting 22 medium jumbo frets and block pearloid inlays.

Sounds come by way of a pair of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, controlled by two volume and two tone knobs, and a retro six-position Varitone switch.

The Epiphone Lucille also features a couple of classy signature touches – a mother of pearl Lucille inlay on its ‘60s Kalamazoo headstock, and a brass truss rod cover engraved with King's name.

A TP-6 tailpiece, Grover Rotomatic tuners, a Graph Tech nut, dual 1/4" mono and stereo outputs, and gold-finished hardware complete the spec sheet.

The Epiphone B.B. King Lucille Cherry is available now for $949, the same price as its Ebony-finished sibling. The Bone White Lucille, meanwhile, rings up at £849/€949. Both new Lucilles come with an EpiLite case.

Its release coincides with that of Epiphone's new Matt Heafy MKH Les Paul Custom Origins Collection, which features 6- and 7-string models in right- and left-handed configurations, all featuring Fishman Fluence humbuckers.

For more info on the guitar, visit Epiphone (opens in new tab).