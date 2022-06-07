Epiphone unveils new Cherry-finished B.B. King Lucille guitar

Last October, after months of speculation and teases, Epiphone finally unveiled a B.B. King signature Lucille model.
A lower-cost version of the Gibson Custom Shop Lucille electric guitar, the Epiphone is based on the blues guitar legend's beloved number one six-string of the same name. Originally available only in Ebony, the Epiphone Lucille has now been made available in Cherry and (for European customers only) Bone White colorways.
Other than in its looks, the Cherry/Bone White Lucille is identical to its Ebony-finished predecessor.
The guitar sports a five-ply maple/poplar ES-335 body with closed f-holes, a spec requested by the late King to prevent feedback. It has a rounded C-shaped maple neck with a 12”-radius, 24.75" ebony fingerboard boasting 22 medium jumbo frets and block pearloid inlays.
Sounds come by way of a pair of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, controlled by two volume and two tone knobs, and a retro six-position Varitone switch.
The Epiphone Lucille also features a couple of classy signature touches – a mother of pearl Lucille inlay on its ‘60s Kalamazoo headstock, and a brass truss rod cover engraved with King's name.
A TP-6 tailpiece, Grover Rotomatic tuners, a Graph Tech nut, dual 1/4" mono and stereo outputs, and gold-finished hardware complete the spec sheet.
The Epiphone B.B. King Lucille Cherry is available now for $949, the same price as its Ebony-finished sibling. The Bone White Lucille, meanwhile, rings up at £849/€949. Both new Lucilles come with an EpiLite case.
Its release coincides with that of Epiphone's new Matt Heafy MKH Les Paul Custom Origins Collection, which features 6- and 7-string models in right- and left-handed configurations, all featuring Fishman Fluence humbuckers.
For more info on the guitar, visit Epiphone (opens in new tab).