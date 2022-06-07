Epiphone unveils new Cherry-finished B.B. King Lucille guitar

By published

A Bone White-finished Epi Lucille has also been unveiled, exclusively for the European market

Epiphone's B.B. King Lucille Cherry model
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Last October, after months of speculation and teases, Epiphone finally unveiled a B.B. King signature Lucille model.

A lower-cost version of the Gibson Custom Shop Lucille electric guitar, the Epiphone is based on the blues guitar legend's beloved number one six-string of the same name. Originally available only in Ebony, the Epiphone Lucille has now been made available in Cherry and (for European customers only) Bone White colorways.

Epiphone's B.B. King Lucille Cherry model

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Other than in its looks, the Cherry/Bone White Lucille is identical to its Ebony-finished predecessor.

The guitar sports a five-ply maple/poplar ES-335 body with closed f-holes, a spec requested by the late King to prevent feedback. It has a rounded C-shaped maple neck with a 12”-radius, 24.75" ebony fingerboard boasting 22 medium jumbo frets and block pearloid inlays.

Sounds come by way of a pair of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, controlled by two volume and two tone knobs, and a retro six-position Varitone switch.

The Epiphone Lucille also features a couple of classy signature touches – a mother of pearl Lucille inlay on its ‘60s Kalamazoo headstock, and a brass truss rod cover engraved with King's name.

A TP-6 tailpiece, Grover Rotomatic tuners, a Graph Tech nut, dual 1/4" mono and stereo outputs, and gold-finished hardware complete the spec sheet.

The Epiphone B.B. King Lucille Cherry is available now for $949, the same price as its Ebony-finished sibling. The Bone White Lucille, meanwhile, rings up at £849/€949. Both new Lucilles come with an EpiLite case.

Its release coincides with that of Epiphone's new Matt Heafy MKH Les Paul Custom Origins Collection, which features 6- and 7-string models in right- and left-handed configurations, all featuring Fishman Fluence humbuckers.

For more info on the guitar, visit Epiphone (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.