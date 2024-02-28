“Vintage Firebird specifications at an accessible price”: Epiphone’s $1,799 Inspired by Gibson Custom 1963 Firebird V has landed – offering a high-spec take on Gibson’s first neck-through body build

By Matt Parker
published

The Chinese-made model also comes in a hardtail Firebird I variant and features Gibson’s USA Firebird mini-humbuckers and a faithful nine-ply mahogany/walnut neck-through construction

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom 1963 Firebird
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Back in January, Gibson Brands gave us a sneak peek of some of the year’s releasses in an exclusive pre-NAMM media event. At that point, our attention was grabbed by the natural headliner – the forthcoming Dave Grohl DG-335 – but once we were done gawping at the Foo Fighters’ man’s signature guitar, our eyes were quickly caught by a stunning pair of Firebirds.

Now Epiphone has officially launched those models: the Inspired by Gibson Custom 1963 Firebird I and the HH-configured 1963 Firebird V. 

The two mark the latest additions to the brand’s luxed-out top tier line, created in collaboration with the Gibson Custom Shop, which aims to offer guitarists some of the refinements of Gibson’s classiest vintage recreations at a friendlier price point.

“Epiphone and the Gibson Custom Shop have teamed up again to create the Inspired by Gibson Custom 1963 Firebird V [and I] – an authentic replica of the guitar designed by legendary automotive designer Ray Dietrich,” says Epiphone.

“When it was launched in 1963, the Firebird was Gibson’s first neck-through-body model, and it went on to be used by players in a wide range of genres, including blues legend Johnny Winter, Keith Richards and Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, and Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music, to name a few.

“The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom 1963 Firebird V delivers vintage Firebird specifications at an accessible price... , giving this remarkable recreation not only the look but also the sound of a classic Firebird V.”

Image 1 of 5
Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom 1963 Firebird
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Both the V and I share the same nine-ply mahogany/walnut neck-through construction, with mahogany wings, plus an Indian laurel (as opposed to rosewood) fretboard and mother of pearl trapezoid inlays. 

The neck is modeled after the classic 1963 Firebird profile – and, as is the case with its Inspired by Gibson Custom brethren, including the Epiphone Greeny and Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom – they come loaded with Gibson USA pickups: in this case, the much-loved Firebird mini-humbuckers (which use Alnico V magnets). 

The other electronics are all top-tier, too, with handwired CTS pots, Mallory capacitors and Switchcraft toggle switch (on the Firebird V) and output jack. 

Hardware includes the classic three-ply white pickguard with the red Firebird logo, Kluson banjo-style Planetary tuners and the historically-correct three strap button positions. 

The V offers a combination of Epiphone ABR bridge (featuring individual string saddles) and Maestro vibrola, while the I opts for a simplified hardtail setup of a wraparound Lightning Bar bridge. 

Both options have their appeal: the Firebird V looks and feels more luxurious – and offers a wider variety of tones (with its HH configuration and vibrato), plus adjustable intonation at the bridge is always handy.

Meanwhile, the Firebird I nails that single-pickup utilitarian vibe that is an equally proud part of Gibson’s lineage – most notably, across the likes of the Les Paul and SG Junior builds. At $1,299, it’s also considerably more affordable than the V. 

In fact, the Inspired by Gibson Custom Firebird V now takes the crown as the priciest Chinese-made Epiphone build, at a not-insignificant $1,799. 

Image 1 of 5
Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom 1963 Firebird
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Regardless, they both look utterly stunning – with the Firebird I available in Heather Poly, Silver Mist and (our personal favorite) Inverness Green, and the Firebird V finished in a choice of Frost Blue and Ember Red.

The instruments we saw in our January preview were very promising – and, a month on, the spec list does not disappoint.

As for their respective price tags, well, both come with Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom hardshell cases – and that nine-ply walnut/mahogany construction is a much trickier (and therefore pricier) process than, say, the Les Paul’s slab and top. 

What’s more, it looks like Epiphone’s done this right – getting as many of the vintage details as correct as possible (the reverse headstock, the banjo tuners). It’s also filling a gap left in the broader Gibson range at a point when Firebirds can be hard to come by. Indeed, there are no standard USA Firebirds in the Gibson lineup right now.

Nonetheless, this might be a good time to point you to our piece on why guitars are getting more expensive...

Both instruments are available for pre-order now. For more information, head to Epiphone.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.