Epiphone launches affordable ‘Inspired by Gibson’ ES-335 and ES-339

Epiphone’s new-product announcements are continuing apace – after unveiling new versions of the Coronet, Wilshire and Crestwood earlier this week, the company has released affordable ‘Inspired by Gibson’ ES-335 and ES-339 models.

As you’d expect, the two models capture the essence of Gibson’s classic semi-hollow designs at a more affordable price point, in both the original 335 body proportions and the downsized 339.

Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ ES-335 in Cherry (Image credit: Epiphone)

Chief among the new features is the classic ’60s-style Kalamazoo headstock, as well as the addition of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, which promise vintage semi tones, controlled via CTS pots.

Other specs include layered maple top, back and sides, teamed with a solid maple tone block, and a rounded C neck shape, with 24.75” laurel fingerboard.

Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ ES-339 in Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Epiphone)

Hardware-wise, you get a Graph Tech NuBone nut, and LockTone bridge and tailpiece. The 335 features Epiphone Deluxe tuners, while the 339 packs Grover Rotomatics.

The 335 will set you back $549 in Cherry and Vintage Sunburst finishes – although for an extra $50, you can get a figured flame maple veneer top in Blueberry Burst or Raspberry Tea Burst.

Epiphone ‘Inspired by Gibson’ ES-335 Figured in Blueberry Burst (Image credit: Epiphone)

$499 gets you the 339, with the option of Cherry, Pelham Blue, Vintage Sunburst and Natural finishes.

For more info on the new ES Collection, head over to Epiphone.com.