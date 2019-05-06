Epiphone Releases Limited Edition Jared James Nichols "Old Glory" Les Paul Custom Outfit

Epiphone has released its Limited Edition Jared James Nichols “Old Glory” Les Paul Custom Outfit.

Hailing from Les Paul’s hometown of Waukesha, Wisconsin, MusicRadar named Nichols one of the top five “upcoming guitar players in the world,” citing his “wild, untamable solos.” The Jared James Nichols "Old Glory" Les Paul Custom features a classic Fifties-style Les Paul Custom body with a single Seymour Duncan P-90, an Ebony fretboard, Grover Rotomatic tuners and an EpiLite Case, along with a signed certificate of authenticity.

“I’ve been playing the prototype of 'Old Glory' on stage since the day I got it,” Nichols said. “Ever since Joe Perry loaned me a Fifties Les Paul Custom with a single pickup, I knew I needed one of my own. This is an incredible guitar. I can’t put it down. I’m so honored and grateful. Thank you, Epiphone!”

During the past five years touring with his trio and supporting his critically acclaimed album, Black Magic, Nichols has been making fans around the world while also earning the admiration of legendary artists like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Zakk Wylde, and Aerosmith for his deft fretwork (without a pick!) and deep love of the blues.

And when your hometown is Waukesha, WI—the birthplace of Les Paul—you really have no choice but to take up guitar. Fans can see the Jared James Nichols “Old Glory” Les Paul Custom Outfit live in action as Nichols will make special appearances for demos and jams in the Music EXP Tent for Gibson during the Welcome To Rockville (May 3-5), Epicenter Festival (May 10-11) and Sonic Temple Festival (May 18-19).

Look for the Limited Edtion Jared James Nichols “Old Glory” Les Paul Custom Outfit at Authorized Epiphone dealers everywhere.

To find out more, head on over to epiphone.com.