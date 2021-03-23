Eric Bibb teams up with Eric Gales for swampy new single, Whole World’s Got The Blues

Eric Bibb has ushered in the news he has signed on with record company Provogue Records / Mascot Label Group with the release of a new single, Whole World’s Got The Blues, which features blues royalty Eric Gales and Steve Jordan.

The topical track sees Bibb lay down some silky acoustic guitar lines, before Gales ups the ante with a gritty electric guitar part packed to the rafters with tasty pentatonic runs, blue-note bends and a smattering of decorative licks.

Of the song, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter said, “The title of Whole World’s Got the Blues refers not only to the current global pandemic challenging us all, but also to the fact that music-lovers around the world love the blues.

“Recorded in New York City with ace producer Glen Scott, this track features legendary drummer Steve Jordan, world-renowned bass player Tommy Sims and the phenomenal Eric Gales on lead guitar,” he continued. “We can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Mascot Label Group CEO Ed van Zijl said, “I’m very proud to be working with Mr. Bibb. Eric is a very enthusiastic artist, a great live performer and a gentleman. I personally always have to believe an artist when he sings a song to connect and Whole World’s Got The Blues does that to me."

Bibb's new track is latest addition to his star-studded discography, having previously collaborated with the likes of Michael Jerome Browne, JJ Militeau, Danny Thompson and Habib Koite.

While there has been no official word on a release date for Bibb’s new outing, the bluesman has promised it will be out in summer 2021.