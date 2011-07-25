Eric Clapton and Wynton Marsalis to Release Live Album/DVD in September

Eric Clapton and Wynton Marsalis will be releasing a live album/DVD from their "Wynton Marsalis & Eric Clapton Play The Blues" concert series this past April. Wynton Marsalis & Eric Clapton Play The Blues - Live From Jazz At Lincoln Center, will be released on September 13 as both a CD and CD/DVD package.

According to a report from MusicRadar's Joe Bosso, "For these shows, Marsalis and Clapton were joined on stage by Dan Nimmer (piano), Carlos Henriquez (bass), Ali Jackson (drums), Marcus Printup (trumpet), Victor Goines (clarinet), Chris Crenshaw (trombone, vocals), Don Vappie (banjo) and Clapton's longtime keyboarist/sideman, Chris Stainton. Marsalis says the group combined the sound of an early blues jump band with New Orleans jazz to accommodate the integration of guitar/trumpet lead, a combination that gave the musicians the latitude to play different grooves, from the Mississippi Delta to the Caribbean and beyond."

You can read the full report at MusicRadar.com at this location.