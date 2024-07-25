“Thank you for rescuing me when I decided that I was going to quit music”: Eric Clapton pays emotional tribute to his Bluesbreaker bandmate and blues mentor John Mayall

By
published

Clapton and Mayall joined forces in the 1960s to record one of British blues' most iconic records, which further established Slowhand as an up-and-coming blues great

Eric Clapton and John Mayall both performing on stage in the late 1960s
(Image credit: Michael Putland / Getty Images)

Eric Clapton has paid an emotional tribute to his former Bluesbreaker bandmate John Mayall, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 90.

Mayall and Clapton formed one of the most potent and influential electric guitar forces in British blues during the ’60s, when the two teamed up under Mayall’s burgeoning Bluesbreakers collective.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.