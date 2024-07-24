“Keep on playing the blues somewhere, John. We love you”: John Mayall, the Godfather of British Blues, dies aged 90

The pioneering guitarist masterminded one of the most influential blues collectives ever formed, and helped catapult the career of countless guitar greats

Musician/Singer John Mayall performs at the Whisky a Go Go, West Hollywood, CA 1969
(Image credit: Mark Sullivan/Getty Images)

John Mayall – the legendary British blues pioneer who masterminded the Bluesbreakers and helped catapult the careers of some of modern music’s most influential guitar players – has passed away at the age of 90.

The news was confirmed by Mayall’s family, who published a statement confirming the bluesman had passed away surrounded by his family on Monday at his home in California.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.