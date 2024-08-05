“It’s gotten so crazy. We need to return to raw basics – just playing straight into an amp”: Eric Johnson says the ever-expanding world of guitar gear has resulted in “so much option anxiety”

By
published

As the amp modeler and digital multi-effects markets continue to grow, Johnson has responded with a back-to-basics record that demonstrates the benefits of a stripped-back signal chain

Eric Johnson performs on stage during the G3 tour stop at The Magnolia on February 07, 2024 in El Cajon, California.
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Eric Johnson has said the ever-expanding modern guitar gear market – and the overwhelming options that guitar players are faced with these days – has given him “option anxiety”.

As such, the electric guitar virtuoso believes “we need to return to the raw basics”, instead of diving deeper into the realm of expansive guitar gear and digital guitar tones.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.