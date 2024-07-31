“Bringing multi-effects processing to the masses”: Mooer cements itself as the accessible amp modeler maker to beat with upgraded GE200 Pro

IR and MIDI compatible with nearly 300 amps and effects, a looper, and an “intuitive” interface, the GE200 Pro looks to bring the modeler magic of the industry's big guns to the more affordable end of the market

Mooer has announced the new GE200 Pro – the successor to its $250 “giant killer” GE200, which offers a feast of features we’ve come to expect from next-generation modelers, but at a fraction of the competition’s price.

With so many players making the jump to digital amps, the market has been growing exponentially in recent years. Fender’s Tone Master Pro and Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex are just some of the industry's leaders, but with prices circling the $1,700 mark, cent-conscious alternatives have been growing in prominence, too.

