“Bringing multi-effects processing to the masses”: Mooer cements itself as the accessible amp modeler maker to beat with upgraded GE200 Pro

Mooer has announced the new GE200 Pro – the successor to its $250 “giant killer” GE200, which offers a feast of features we’ve come to expect from next-generation modelers, but at a fraction of the competition’s price.

With so many players making the jump to digital amps, the market has been growing exponentially in recent years. Fender’s Tone Master Pro and Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex are just some of the industry's leaders, but with prices circling the $1,700 mark, cent-conscious alternatives have been growing in prominence, too.

Mooer, then, has been making waves with its more affordable models, with the Prime S1 dubbed “one of the smallest – and cheapest – intelligent multi-effects pedals on the market” in a Guitar World story.

In the case of the GE200 Pro, nearly 300 amp sims and effects, an “intuitive” interface with a 3.5” LED screen, and a looper can all be found. But there’s also a big emphasis on gig- and practice-friendly connectivity thanks to MIDI and Bluetooth compatibility, alongside FX Loop outputs.

Specifically, the 60-second looper can be BPM-synchronized, with a built-in drum machine with 70 patterns and several metronome options also making the cut.

Updated sound design bolsters its 286 combined amps and effects, with 20 slots available for your choice of Mooer’s own-brand IRs and third-party options. This leaves users with “countless chain combinations”.

MOOER GE200 Pro Official Video - YouTube Watch On

Effects can be manipulated with an on-board expression pedal, but external alternatives can be used if players prefer a specific hinged stomper. They can also be conducted by tap tempo controls, with fully adjustable Global EQ settings rounding off what Mooer hopes is an affordable and effective all-in-one solution for guitarists.

The pedal's user interface, beamed onto a 3.5” LED screen, aims to make navigating the GE200 Pro's features quick and easy. The Select knob can be rotated or pressed to navigate settings, and there are also quick-access module buttons and preset switches for rapid-fire tone-changing.

The latter feature arrives with gigging in mind, as does the pedal's selection of standard 1/4" input and output jacks, parallel or serial FX loop send and returns, and stereo XLR outputs.

MIDI inputs and outputs are also available, meaning preset changes can be executed in perfect harmony with click tracks, while a 3.5mm headphone output ensures that solo practice features aren’t neglected, either.

Away from the stage, there’s a suite of digital connectivity options including Bluetooth for playing along to backing tracks and beyond, and a USB-C port for linking to Mooer’s cloud app, where downloadable presets can be accessed. This is also how third-party IRs are loaded in.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mooer) (Image credit: Mooer)

There are two versions of the GE200 Pro: a standard version, and the GE200 Pro Li, which runs on a long-lasting Lithium-Ion battery, so venues with awful plug counts (we’ve all played one) should no longer an issue.

The Li also features a customizable LED strip light for bonus aesthetic value, and its cosmic expression pedal design is quite the looker, too.

“The GE200 Pro presents itself as a much-anticipated update to the original GE200 while also providing a more affordable alternative to Mooer’s flagship GE1000,” says Mooer.

It adds that its latest GE series addition “improves upon the GE200 with the latest sound design language and features, bringing multi-effects processing to the masses”.

At the time of writing, no price has been confirmed. However, the GE200 is currently available for $250, the GE250 for $382, and the GE300 – which isn’t marketed as affordable – for $660. That should indicate the eventual asking price of the GE200 Pro, which, by comparison, is marketed as affordable.

Head to Mooer to learn more.