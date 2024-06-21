“We were like, ‘What’s the difference between the POD Farm and the Axe-Fx?’ You realize it’s all about whoever is behind it, not the product itself”: Polyphia share their top tips for entering the daunting digital modeler world

Having experienced a lot of “user error” while trying to wrap their heads around amp modelers, Tim Henson and Scott LePage offer some sage advice to fellow amp sim-strugglers

Even some of the most steadfast tube amp traditionalists have made the switch from real amps to digital alternatives in recent years – The Edge and Jim Root, we’re looking at you – but for many making the leap, it can be a daunting experience. 

Neural DSP's Quad Cortex, for instance, hinges its sales pitch on the prospect of “limitless sound design possibilities”, with 90+ amps, 100+ effects, and an IR count comfortably into the thousands. 

