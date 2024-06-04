Fender just dropped the biggest Tone Master Pro update since the launch of its flagship amp modeler – including all-new models for the first time

Fender has announced a new firmware update for its flagship Tone Master Pro amp modeler and multi-effects, as well as its accompanying Pro Control desktop app.

The new update – v1.3.74 to its friends – adds new models to the modeler for the first time, as well as a host of new features, chiefly the arrival of the eagerly awaited Fender Pro Control App for iOS and Android.

First, those new models. Now, Fender hasn’t provided info on the inspiration behind them, but we’ll put our best guess forward at what each of these is based on. Just take them with a pinch of salt.

Four amp models have been added: the Solo 100 Overdrive (Soldano SLO) and Tangerine RV53 (Orange Rockerverb MKIII), plus two variants of classic Fender combos (’62 Princeton, ’65 Deluxe Reverb Blonde NBC – No Bright Cap). Eight new cabinets, among them designs based on Orange, Marshall and Friedman models, also make the drop.

The effects section carries some of the most exciting additions, including models based on the Electro-Harmonix Big Muff, Boss SD-1, EHX Small Stone, Boss DM-2, Ibanez Soundtank Echomachine, J Rockett The Dude and Mu-Tron, plus a reverse reverb and filter.

Elsewhere, the Fender Pro Control App looks to bring the TMP’s sharp display to your phone screen, but saves you crouching down/bending over the floor to edit your settings. It also supports both phones and tablets.

(Image credit: Fender)

There are a wealth of other updates and tweaks – we’ve posted Fender’s complete list of new features below.

Fender has a handy update instruction guide for downloading the update, while full patch notes are available on the company’s website.

This is Fender’s second update to the Tone Master Pro since it launched in October 2023, following February’s features drop.

It bodes well for the future of the platform, particularly as rivals Neural DSP and Line 6 continue to issue regular updates to their own flagship units, the Quad Cortex and Helix, respectively.

Amp Models

’62 Princeton

’65 Deluxe Reverb Blonde NBC (No Bright Cap)

Solo 100 Overdrive

Tangerine RV53

Cab Models

1x10 ’62 Princeton C10R

1x12 ’62 Princeton CS

4x12 Solo G12

4x12 Freeman Greenback

4x12 Bassbreaker V30

4x12 Tangerine V30

4x12 British V30

4x12 British G65

Effect Models

Super Drive

Rocket Man

Big Apple Fuzz

Little Rock Phaser

Analog Delay

EchoTank

Reverse Nebula Reverb

Filtron

Enigma Filter

New Features

Fender Pro Control App now available for iOS and Android – Supports both phones and tablets

SD Card Backup & Restore – Store up to 25 backups locally on Micro SD card

Block Settings – Allows you to save presets for individual amp/effect blocks and recall them in other presets. The Block Settings will appear in the add/replace menu nested under the factory default block. (5 user block settings slots per model)

EXP Live Mode – When enabled this will make the preset read the current position of the Expression pedal on preset change. This is useful for global volume by adding a Volume Pedal block to each preset. You must enable Live Mode on each preset for this to work.

User IR Speaker Impedance Curves – This allows you to select an appropriate speaker impedance curve that most closely matches your 3rd party IR.

Global EQ and mixer footswitch control now implemented – Parameter levels displayed on scribble strips and faders can be controlled from footswitch encoders

External Cab option added to standalone cabinet list – Allows use of Tone Master Pro amp models sent to an external cabinet or IR in the DAW.

Songs now allow custom labels for each footswitch

To download the update and read the full patch notes, head to Fender.