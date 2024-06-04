Fender just dropped the biggest Tone Master Pro update since the launch of its flagship amp modeler – including all-new models for the first time

Plus you can now control Fender’s flagship amp modeler with your phone

Fender Tone Master Pro
(Image credit: Future)

Fender has announced a new firmware update for its flagship Tone Master Pro amp modeler and multi-effects, as well as its accompanying Pro Control desktop app.

The new update – v1.3.74 to its friends – adds new models to the modeler for the first time, as well as a host of new features, chiefly the arrival of the eagerly awaited Fender Pro Control App for iOS and Android.

